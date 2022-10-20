Forsberg will guard the crease at home against Washington on Thursday, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg was absent from the morning skate, leading to some concern that he won't be available versus the Capitals. Instead, the 29-year-old netminder was just getting some extra rest ahead of his fourth straight start to open the season. Despite giving up five goals against Boston on Tuesday, Forsberg still picked up his first win of the year and will no doubt be eager to put together a streak with a victory over Washington.