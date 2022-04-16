Forsberg will start Saturday's home game versus the Maple Leafs, per the NHL media site.
Forsberg has allowed just three goals in his last two starts, both wins. He'll have a particularly tough challenge Saturday against the Maple Leafs, who have scored 28 goals in their last six games.
