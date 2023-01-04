Forsberg turned aside 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 shutout victory over the Blue Jackets.

Forsberg was sharp again in the win, stopping 22 shots in his first shutout of the season. The 30-year-old netminder now has back-to-back wins, allowing just one goal on 56 shots in that span. Forsberg improves to 7-8-2 with a .914 save percentage on the season. With Cam Talbot struggling recently, Forsberg may have earned some additional starting opportunities going forward.