Forsberg made 32 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Sabres on Thursday.
The score betrays Forsberg's strong effort -- he allowed just two goals in a tight contest before his team surrendered two empty-net goals. He's going to be counted on to backstop an exciting young squad that will both score a lot of goals and allow a lot of chances. Forsberg is coming off a season where he exceeded most expectations and could provide fantasy managers with surprising numbers this season, in part because of the incredible number of pucks he'll face (and stop).
