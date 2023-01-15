Forsberg made 26 saves in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Colorado scored multiple goals in every period and simply dominated the visitors, and the ugly final result was far more on the Ottawa defense than it was on Forsberg. The veteran netminder had given up only seven goals total in his prior four starts and hadn't allowed more than three since Dec. 8, but on the season he still carries a shaky 3.25 GAA and .902 save percentage.