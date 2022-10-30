Forsberg made 53 saves in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Florida's final goal was scored into an empty net, as records were set on both sides. The 58 shots by the Panthers set a new franchise mark, while Forsberg's 53 stops were not only a career high, they tied the Ottawa record previously set by Robin Lehner in November 2013. Forsberg has seen a big workload with Cam Talbot (ribs) sidelined, and he's managed a 3.04 GAA and .913 save percentage through seven appearances with a 3-4-0 record.