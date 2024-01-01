Forsberg made a season-high 45 saves in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

It was the first time this season Forsberg has faced 40 or more shots, but the veteran netminder rose to the challenge, and the only puck to get past him came after an Ottawa turnover set up Tage Thompson for a scoring chance late in the first period. Forsberg had given up 13 goals on 80 shots over his three prior starts, but Sunday's stellar performance allowed him to escape December with a 2.68 GAA and .920 save percentage through six outings.