Forsberg stopped 37 of 41 shots Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

It was a bit of a tough-luck loss for Forsberg. The first goal deflected in off a Senators forward in front of the net. The third one was slammed home off an rebound in the slot. And then the winner came with 33 seconds on the clock in overtime when his team was killing a penalty. Ottawa has not won since Oct. 24. Forsberg's last win was Oct. 22.