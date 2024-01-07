Forsberg allowed three goals on 46 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Forsberg got through nearly two whole periods without allowing a goal, but Zach Hyman had a hat trick over the last 22 minutes of the contest. This was a solid performance for Forsberg, especially since his defense didn't do him many favors. The 31-year-old dropped to 7-8-0 with a 3.34 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 15 appearances. Forsberg has started three of the last four games amid Joonas Korpisalo's struggles, but the Senators may be more inclined to go with a win-and-stay-in strategy between the pipes for a while.