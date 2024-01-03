Forsberg allowed four goals on 13 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

The Canucks pressured early and got goals from both stars and depth players. Joonas Korpisalo played 42:43 after Forsberg's exit and faced just as many shots, stopping 11 of 13 in the relief effort. Forsberg will wear the loss for this one, ending his two-game winning streak. He's now at 7-7-0 with a 3.36 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 14 appearances. Both of the Senators' goalies have struggled recently, which leaves the team's No. 1 job between the pipes wide open. The road trip continues Thursday with a visit to the surging Kraken.