Forsberg stopped 12 of 14 shots in a relief appearance against Florida on Thursday.
Forsberg stepped into Thursday's contest after Joonas Korpisalo was given the hook in the second period but the Senators were already down 4-0 at that point. With a back-to-back ahead, Forsberg should get the nod against the Devils or Capitals on Saturday or Sunday, respectively.
More News
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Records second shutout of season•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: In goal Thursday•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Not starting after all•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Facing Oilers•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Rough season continues•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Slated to start Thursday•