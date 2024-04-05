Share Video

Forsberg stopped 12 of 14 shots in a relief appearance against Florida on Thursday.

Forsberg stepped into Thursday's contest after Joonas Korpisalo was given the hook in the second period but the Senators were already down 4-0 at that point. With a back-to-back ahead, Forsberg should get the nod against the Devils or Capitals on Saturday or Sunday, respectively.

