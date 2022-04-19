Forsberg allowed three goals on 28 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Forsberg made some big saves in the contest, but he allowed a Victor Rask shot to squeak in under his arm late in the second period. That goal was the difference in a game where the Senators only put 14 shots on net versus Chris Driedger. Forsberg continues to struggle playing with a lead, but he's put together a solid campaign on a bad team with a 19-17-4 record, a 2.79 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 43 outings. The Senators' road trip continues Tuesday in Vancouver, but Filip Gustavsson seems likely to get that start.