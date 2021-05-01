Despite a previous report that suggested otherwise, Forsberg (lower body) won't be between the pipes for Saturday's game versus Montreal, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Forsberg didn't make the trip to Montreal for Saturday's contest, but coach D.J. Smith is hopeful the 28-year-old netminder will be able to return to practice Sunday. Forsberg has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury.