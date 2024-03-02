Forsberg stopped 25 of 29 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to Arizona, with the Coyotes' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Two of the four shots that beat Forsberg came on Arizona power plays, including Dylan Guenther's game-winner early in the third period. Forsberg is 4-2-0 in six starts since returning from a groin injury in mid-February with a 3.15 GAA and .885 save percentage, but despite those underwhelming ratios, the 31-year-old netminder may have to pull double duty this weekend and get another start Saturday against the Flyers with Joonas Korpisalo (illness) potentially unavailable.