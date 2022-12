Forsberg stopped 19 of 22 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Minnesota's final goal was scored into an empty net. Forsberg didn't play poorly, but the Ottawa offense didn't get on the board until the third period. Cam Talbot has won four straight starts with a 1.76 GAA, so Forsberg and his 3.23 GAA and .906 save percentage on the season will remain stuck in the backup role for now.