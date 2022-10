Forsberg stopped 36-of-39 shots Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota.

Mats Zuccarello wired a wrister from the left faceoff circle past a heavily screened Forsberg to tie the game 1-1 at 7:53 of the first. Kiril Kaprizov tipped a point shot past him to put the Wild up 2-1 at the end of the frame. Ryan Hartman pushed the Wild up 3-1 with a high wrist shot from the slot at 4:25 of the second. Forsberg is now 3-3-0 with a 2.86 GAA and .908 save percentage. Ottawa faces Florida on Saturday.