Forsberg will patrol the blue paint in Dallas on Friday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

After turning aside a combined 72 of 74 shots in his first two starts this month, Forsberg was tagged with four goals on 22 shots in a loss to Toronto on Dec. 7. The 31-year-old netminder is 5-5-0 with a 3.03 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Neither Forsberg nor Joonas Korpisalo have been able to establish themself as the better option in Ottawa.