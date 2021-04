Forsberg will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg made his Senators debut last week and he was quite impressive, steering away 38 of 41 shots in the overtime loss to the Maple Leafs. He'll get another crack at it even though Matt Murray (upper body) is back from injured reserve. The Canadiens are a challenging foe, as they've won three straight games, scoring at least four goals in each contest.