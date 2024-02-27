Forsberg allowed four goals on 10 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Forsberg allowed four goals in the opening period, including two in the final two minutes of the frame, before he was replaced by Joonas Korpisalo to start the second. It was a tough night for the 31-year-old netminder, who'd won his previous four starts while posting a .917 save percentage since returning from a month-long stint on injured reserve. Forsberg falls to 11-9-0 with an .889 save percentage and 3.25 GAA through 21 outings while splitting work with Korpisalo this season. The Senators will look to bounce back Tuesday on the road in Nashville.