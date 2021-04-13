Forsberg kicked out 24 of 26 shots in a 4-2 win over the Jets on Monday.

Forsberg found himself in a 2-0 hole before the game was nine minutes old, but the Senators came roaring back with four unanswered goals to snap the netminder's three-game losing skid. The 28-year-old Forsberg improved to 2-3-1 since joining Ottawa in late March. He's logged a 3.18 GAA and respectable .910 save percentage in that time.