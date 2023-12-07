Forsberg will protect the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg has allowed eight goals over his last four games, going 3-1-0 in that span. The 31-year-old has outplayed Joonas Korpisalo recently, and that has given Forsberg a chance to challenge for more playing time. He'll have a tough test Thursday as the Maple Leafs have gone 6-2-2 over their last 10 games.