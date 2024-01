Forsberg (groin) was injured in Thursday's game versus the Sabres, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The team officially ruled him out for the night with a groin injury during the first intermission. Forsberg stopped six of seven shots over 15:56 of playing time before suffering the injury. Joonas Korpisalo entered in relief, while Forsberg's injury likely casts doubt on his availability for Saturday's game versus the Sharks and beyond.