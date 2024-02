Forsberg (groin) is expected to be activated from long-term injured reserve to back up Joonas Korpisalo in Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg was hurt Jan. 11 versus the Sabres, but he has already missed the 10 games and 24 days necessary for activation from LTIR. The 31-year-old hasn't won since Dec. 31, and with Korpisalo improving in recent games, Forsberg may remain in the backup role for a while.