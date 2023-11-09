Forsberg is set to start at home against Vancouver on Thursday, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.
Forsberg has a 2-2-0 record, 3.42 GAA and .863 save percentage in four contests this season. Those poor numbers are due to his recent struggles -- he's surrendered eight goals on 35 shots (.771 save percentage) over his last two games. Vancouver leads the league with 4.50 goals per game, so Forsberg's task won't get any easier Thursday.
