Forsberg is expected to start on the road against Arizona on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Forsberg will try to bounce back after being pulled from Saturday's 8-4 loss to Seattle because he stopped just two of five shots in 15:13 of ice time. He's 7-8-2 with a 3.04 GAA and .909 save percentage in 20 contests this season. Arizona has the 28th-ranked offense with 2.73 goals per game.