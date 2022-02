Forsberg will guard the cage Saturday against visiting Boston, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Forsberg has gone 3-1-0 with a 2.17 GAA and .934 save percentage over his last five performances. Saturday will mark his fourth consecutive appearance. On the road this season, the Bruins have averaged 2.86 goals for and 34.4 shots on goal, ranking 15th and third, respectively. Boston also holds a 16th-ranked road power-play percentage at 19.7.