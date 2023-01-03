Forsberg will guard the home goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Blue Jackets, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Forsberg was exceptional in his last start, turning aside 33 of 34 shots en route to an impressive 3-1 win over Buffalo. The 30-year-old netminder will try to secure his seventh win of the year in a highly favorable road matchiup with a Columbus team that's 2-11-1 on the road this season.