Forsberg will start Saturday afternoon at home versus Arizona, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Forsberg is coming off a 22-save performance in Thursday's 5-2 win over Washington. He has won his past two starts to improve to 2-2-0 on the year. Forsberg will face a Coyotes team that has scored just 11 goals in four games this season.
