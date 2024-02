Forsberg will protect the home goal versus the Golden Knights on Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg will make a second straight start as he looks to extend his winning streak to four games. Over his last three outings, he's given up six goals on 80 shots, a stretch that appears to see him earning more playing time over a struggling Joonas Korpisalo. Forsberg gets to face a Vegas team that has scored 17 goals while going 2-4-0 over the last six games.