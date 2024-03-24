Forsberg will patrol the home crease Sunday against Edmonton, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Joonas Korpisalo played in Saturday's 5-2 win over New Jersey. The 31-year-old Forsberg has one win over his past five outings, surrendering 21 goals on 140 shots during that span. He has gone 12-12-0 this season with a 3.42 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 25 games played. The Oilers rank fourth in the league this campaign with 3.57 goals per contest.