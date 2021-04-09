Forsberg stopped 20 of 22 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Forsberg was locked in a 1-1 tie until Devin Shore redirected a point shot with just over seven minutes left in regulation to give the Oilers the lead. After being the victim of waiver churn for much of the 2020-21 season, Forsberg has started four games since being claimed by Ottawa in late March and has responded with a .918 save percentage. The Senators have been desperate all season for stable goaltending and right now Forsberg is providing it.