Forsberg made 30 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Two of Detroit's goals came on the power play, including Patrick Kane's OT winner. Forsberg has started two straight games since returning from a lower-body injury, allowing seven goals on 58 shots, and he seems poised to handle No. 1 duties for the Senators over 22-year-old rookie Leevi Merilainen until Linus Ullmark (back) is healthy again.