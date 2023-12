Forsberg was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will defend the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

It was thought that Joonas Korpisalo would get the start as he was in the starter's crease at practice, but it looks like it will be Forsberg. Forsberg has struggled this season, going 5-6-0 with a 3.23 GAA and an .876 save percentage. The Penguins are 26th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.81 goals per game.