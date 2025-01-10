Forsberg stopped 17 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Sabres.

It was a rough night for Ottawa in all three zones and Forsberg was hung out to dry, with Buffalo's final tally deflecting in off Thomas Chabot's leg. The veteran netminder has gone 0-2-1 while starting three straight games since returning from a lower-body injury, giving up 11 goals on 79 shots (.861 save percentage). There's no timeline yet for Linus Ullmark (back) to rejoin the Sens, but Forsberg will likely begin ceding work back to Leevi Merilainen unless he can turn things around.