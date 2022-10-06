Forsberg will get the road goal Thursday, according to Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen.

Forsberg is slated to play the entire game Thursday. He is expected to start the season as the Senators' number one goalie, as Cam Talbot is out of action for the next 5-7 weeks with an upper-body injury. Forsberg was 22-17-4 with a 2.82 GAA and .917 save percentage for the Senators last season.