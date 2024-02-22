Forsberg will start between the home pipes in Thursday's matchup with the Stars, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg was solid in his last start Monday against Tampa Bay, turning aside 23 of 25 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a tough home matchup with a Dallas team that's 17-7-5 on the road this year.