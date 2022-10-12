Forsberg will be between the pipes at home versus Buffalo on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Forsberg went 22-17-4 with a 2.82 GAA and one shutout in 46 appearances last season. The youngster was pressed into service due to injuries and finds himself in the same spot again to start this campaign with Cam Talbot (ribs) expected to be sidelined til early-to-mid November. If Forsberg can perform well, he could play his way into a split share of the crease once Talbot is cleared to return.