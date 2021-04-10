Forsberg will patrol the crease for Saturday's road contest against the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Forsberg will start for the fifth time in the last seven games. During that span, he owns a 2.99 GAA and .918 save percentage. The 28-year-old made his season debut against Toronto on March 25, coughing up three goals on 41 shots in an overtime loss.