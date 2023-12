Forsberg allowed five goals on 24 shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

The Senators led 3-2 after the first period, but Forsberg couldn't stop the Stars' comeback push. He had sat out the last three games after a stretch of starting three in a row in which he gave up just six goals on 96 shots. Forsberg is now at a 5-6-0 record with a 3.23 GAA and an .876 save percentage while serving as Joonas Korpisalo's backup. The Senators' next game is Sunday in Vegas.