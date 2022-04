Forsberg made 44 saves in a 6-4 win over Montreal on Saturday.

The game didn't have much structure, so both Forsberg and opponent Carey Price were at the mercy of the game's swings. Forsberg came out on top despite giving up four goals on the night. He's delivered a strong .917 save percentage and 20-17-4 record in 42 starts this year, but has wobbled with 12 goals allowed in his last three starts (1-1-1). Forsberg is a less than reliable option as the season closes.