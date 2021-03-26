Forsberg made 38 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto on Thursday.

The Sens net has been a revolving door, but Forsberg was fantastic on Thursday. He was beaten only by a shot that hit the crossbar and then bounced in off the shoulder of a Leafs forward. And then again by a ricochet deflection of his own defender. It was his first start in more than a year. Forsberg was claimed off waivers by the Sens on March 17 and is the fifth goaltender to take to the blue paint in Canada's capital. And the fourth since March 10.