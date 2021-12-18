Forsberg will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Forsberg has gone 5-1-0 in six games during December, allowing 13 goals in that span. The Flyers aren't all that threatening on offense, so this is a solid matchup for Forsberg to bounce back from Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.
