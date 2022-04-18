Forsberg will look to subdue the Kraken on the road Monday.
Forsberg has given up three or more goals in four of his last seven contests but has still managed to register a 4-2-1 record and .911 save percentage over that stretch. The Swede will hit the open market this offseason as an unrestricted free agent unless the Senators can get him to sign on the dotted line before July 1.
