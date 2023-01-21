Forsberg will start Saturday's home game against Winnipeg, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Forsberg surrendered seven goals on 33 shots in a 7-0 loss to Colorado a week ago in his last appearance. He has a record of 8-9-2 this season with a 3.25 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 22 games played. Forsberg will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Cam Talbot played in Friday's loss to Pittsburgh. The Jets sit 12th in the league this year with 3.24 goals per game.