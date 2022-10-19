Forsberg made 29 saves in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Bruins.

In a game of wild surges and momentum swings, the Senators handed Forsberg a 3-0 lead midway through the first period, but he'd handed it right back by the 1:30 mark of the second. Ottawa then built another three-goal lead that the 29-year-old netminder also nearly squandered, but Forsberg was able to slam the door over the final 20 minutes to claim his first win of the season. Through three starts, he sports a 3.38 GAA and .900 save percentage, but he has little competition for the top job until Cam Talbot (ribs) gets healthy.