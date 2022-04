Forsberg allowed four goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Devils.

Ottawa never trailed, but the pesky Devils were able to hang around and erase a two-goal deficit in the third period. For the second game in a row, Forsberg allowed four goals but ultimately came away victorious. With Ottawa's young forward corps healthy and clicking, the Swedish netminder finally has some room for error after needing to be near-perfect to win for much of the season.