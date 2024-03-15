Forsberg stopped 35 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Senators fell behind 2-0 early in the third period on a power-play tally by Alexander Nylander, but Forsberg got the job done down the stretch against his former club as Ottawa rallied. The 31-year-old netminder eventually got rewarded for his efforts by Claude Giroux's shootout winner. It was Forsberg's first start since Mar. 1 as a result of a lower-body injury, and in seven outings since the All-Star break he's gone 5-2-0 despite a lackluster 2.93 GAA and .897 save percentage.