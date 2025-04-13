Forsberg saved 29 of 32 shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Forsberg ended up facing a plethora of looks from Philadelphia Sunday and fared well overall. He tended a clean first 30 minutes before allowing two goals in the second period and one more in the third period. However, Forsberg was able to keep the Sens net clean over the last 15 minutes of the contest, which included the extra period. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder is up to an 11-12-2 record with a .904 save percentage and a 2.67 GAA. While Forsberg has found the win column less frequently over the past two months, he has won three of his last seven starts. In that span, he has four appearances with two or fewer goals allowed. His value is best used as a spot start and streaming option in fantasy formats.