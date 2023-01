Forsberg turned aside 33 of 34 shots in a 3-1 win against Buffalo on Sunday.

Forsberg's only blemish came when he was beaten by Zemgus Girgensons at 6:51 of the second period. The 30-year-old improved to 6-8-2 with a 3.09 GAA and .910 save percentage in 18 contests this season. He had struggled in his previous two outings, posting a 0-1-1 record while allowing seven goals on 54 shots.