Forsberg will get the starting nod on the road against the Capitals on Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Forsberg is riding a four-game winning streak during which he's posted a 2.21 GAA and .917 save percentage. Since returning from a groin injury, Forsberg has split the workload with Joonas Korpisalo, a trend that will likely continue, though Forsberg's recent run of form could see him take on a bigger role.